Jenny Hval declares That Battle Is Over

Jenny Hval has issued a promo for her track That Battle Is Over.

It’s lifted from her upcoming third album Apocalypse, Girl which is set for release on June 8 via Sacred Bones.

The clip was directed by Zia Anger and features an appearance from former Hole and Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur.

Anger says: “Collaborating with an entirely female creative team, with the support of a few great gentlemen, gave birth to an exploration of Jenny’s song and an inquiry into the sarcasm that pulses through it.”

Apocalypse, Girl is available to pre-order direct from Sacred Bones or via iTunes.

Hval has a five-date UK tour planned for next month:

Jun 10: London Royal Festival Hall (with perfume Genius)

Jun 11: Manchester Gullivers

Jun 12: Brighton The Hope & Ruin

Jun 13: Cardiff UK Clwb Ifor Bach

Jun 14: London Cafe Oto

Apocalypse, Girl tracklist