Jenny Hval declares That Battle Is Over

Jenny Hval has issued a promo for her track That Battle Is Over.
It’s lifted from her upcoming third album Apocalypse, Girl which is set for release on June 8 via Sacred Bones.
The clip was directed by Zia Anger and features an appearance from former Hole and Smashing Pumpkins bassist Melissa Auf der Maur.
Anger says: “Collaborating with an entirely female creative team, with the support of a few great gentlemen, gave birth to an exploration of Jenny’s song and an inquiry into the sarcasm that pulses through it.”
Apocalypse, Girl is available to pre-order direct from Sacred Bones or via iTunes.
Hval has a five-date UK tour planned for next month:
Jun 10: London Royal Festival Hall (with perfume Genius)
Jun 11: Manchester Gullivers
Jun 12: Brighton The Hope & Ruin
Jun 13: Cardiff UK Clwb Ifor Bach
Jun 14: London Cafe Oto
Apocalypse, Girl tracklist
- Kingsize 2. Take Care Of Yourself 3. That Battle Is Over 4. White Underground 5. Heaven 6. Why This 7. Some Days 8. Sabbath 9. Angels And Anaemia 10. Holy Land