ELO launch One Step At A Time video

ELO have released a lyric video for One Step At A Time, taken from comeback album Alone In The Universe.

The band’s 14th record was launched in November after mainman Jeff Lynne reactivated the name as a result of successful standalone reunion activities last year.

He recently said: “Music is such a powerful force in our lives. A good song can make people feel much less alone in this universe. And trying to create one of those songs somehow makes me feel less alone too. My whole life – from being that kid with a dream in Birmingham right until today – proves how much music can do.”

ELO tour the UK in April, with European dates following in May.