ELO confirm Alone In The Universe

ELO have confirmed their first album in 14 years will be released in November and they’ve made a single available to stream.

Jeff Lynne’s outfit will issue 12th album Alone In The Universe on November 13 via Columbia records. New single When I Was A Boy is available to stream below. The follow-up to 2001’s Zoom is available to pre-order from September 25 (Friday) and those who do will get the single as an instant download.

Lynne says: “Music is such a powerful force in our lives. A good song can make people feel much less alone in this universe. And trying to create one of those songs somehow makes me feel less alone too. My whole life – from being that kid with a dream in Birmingham right until today – proves how much music can do.”

Lynne revealed late last year that Elo was “a going concern again” and the band performed at the Grammys in February.

Ashley Newton, president of Columbia Records, adds: “Jeff Lynne is a total master of his craft and Alone In The Universe is pure pop perfection. We are thrilled to be involved in the return of ELO and enormously proud to be releasing this contemporary classic on Columbia Records.”