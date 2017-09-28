Jane Weaver shares The Architect remix

Jane Weaver has released a remix of the title track from her upcoming EP.

Weaver previously announced that the four-track The Architect EP would arrive on October 27 via Fire Records and premiered the title track. Now she’s shared the Andy Votel Brutaliszt 250KG Readymix of the song which will also features on the record.

Listen to it below.

A statement on the EP reads: “Directly inspired by Hilma af Klint’s séances, spiritualism and the science of anthroposophy that formed the artist’s abstract paintings, Weaver finds herself in a transformative state channeling her inner spirituality, it’s place within her music and the cosmos.

“Shifting perspectives with her meditative vocal explorations and oneiric flow on Code. Eight-minute psych-pop opus Element is richly melodic replete with pulsating analogue synths, unrelenting motorik rhythms and incessant beats.

“The perfect antidote to those longing for more music since the release of the critically acclaimed Modern Kosmology, the release features the title track alongside unreleased new tracks and a special remix by Finders Keepers’ Andy Votel.”

Weaver will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in October. Find further details below.

Jane Weaver The Architect tracklist

The Architect The Architect - Andy Votel’s Brutaliszt 250KG Readymix Code Element

Oct 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

Oct 21: Bristol Simple Things, UK

Oct 22: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 23: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Oct 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham Bodega Social Club, UK

Oct 29: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Oct 31: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 01: Stoke on Trent Sugarmill, UK

Nov 02: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 03: Hebden Bridge Trades Club, UK

Nov 04: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Nov 10: Dublin Workmans Club, Ireland

Nov 11: Belfast Maple Leaf Club, UK

Nov 12: Utrecht Le Guess Who?, Netherlands

Nov 14: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 16: Offenbach Hafen 2, Germany

Nov 17: Berlin Privatclub, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Cafe V lese, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Zurich Papiersaal, Switzerland

Nov 24: Paris Supersonic, France

Nov 28: Bath Komedia, UK

Nov 29: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Watch Jane Weaver perform live 8-track studio set