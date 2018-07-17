James McFadden releases video for The Maker Made

Progressively inclined singer songwriter James McFadden has released a video for his song The Maker Made. You can hear the hauntingly evocative song on the cover CD that comes with the latest issue of Prog.

"The video for The Maker Made was directed by Miles Skarin of Crystal Spotlight and was filmed in 2017 on a very cold day in a forest in Hampshire with actress Ebony Buckle," McFadden told Prog. "The video follows a loose narrative but deals with a malicious, vengeful relationship that reaches boiling point. Miles did a fantastic job in bringing this concept to life!"

The Maker Made is taken from McFadden's EP of the same name, which, along with a new vocal/piano version of Crossing Over, is available to purchase from McFadden's Bandcamp page.

McFadden will play Acklam Village Market on Portobello Road on July 21 at 1pm, and will also appear at BOHO, on Inverness Street, Camden on August 23.