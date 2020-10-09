Jakko Jakszyk releases video with Al Murray for Uncertain Times

King Crimson guitarst and vocalist Jakko Jakszyk has released a video for Uncertain Tmes. The sing is taken from Jakszy's upcoming solo album, Secrets & Lies which is released through InsideOut Music on October 23.

The video and song features a guest appearance from Prog Awards host and comedian Al Murray and can be viewed in full below.

“In the weeks following the Brexit result, I received abusive messages along the lines of “we won, you lost - so why don’t you fuck off home'," Jakko explains. "I'm the adopted son of Polish service man who fought for the allies during the war. So I appear to be liable for abuse due to the letters in my surname. Populist politics. Simple answers to complicated questions. These are indeed uncertain times.“

Recently Jakko had the chance to sit down with TV presenter, and previous Prog Awards host Matthew Wright to talk in-depth about the new record.