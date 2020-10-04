Jakko Jakszyk chats with Matthew Wright

King Crimson singer and guitarist Jakko Jakszyk recently sat down with the former Progressive Music Awards host and television and radio presenter Matthew Wright for a series of chats, the first of which you can watch in full below.

Jakszyk is releasing his new solo album Secrets & Lies through InsideOut Music on October 23. The new album features guest contributions from Jaksyk's King Crimson bandmates Robert Fripp, Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin & Mel Collins, as well as appearances from John Giblin (Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Simple Minds), Mark King (Level 42), Peter Hammill (Van der Graaf Generator) and Al Murray.

"I had the chance to sit down with TV presenter, and previous Prog Awards host Matthew Wright to talk in-depth about my new record Secrets & Lies," says Jakko.

Jakko has previously released a video from Secrets & Lies for It Would All Make Sense.