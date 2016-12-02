Ivan Moody out of Five Finger Death Punch tour

Five Finger Death Punch have announced they’ll complete their current North American tour without frontman Ivan Moody.

He suffered what he called a “mental moment” on stage at the weekend, appearing to claim that his mother was dying, when his sister said she wasn’t.

He returned to action the following night and apologised. But now he’s dropped off the tour, with Five Finger Death Punch saying he’s “fallen ill” – and they’ll complete their live commitments with All That Remains singer Phil Labonte in Moody’s place.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “Ivan is our brother and we fully and wholeheartedly support him in taking care of himself so he can get well as soon as possible.

“We discussed cancelling the remaining shows, but the response from the other bands on the tour was so overwhelmingly supportive that we decided to move forward.”

The tour bill also includes Shinedown, Sixx AM and As Lions – and Sixx AM vocalist James MIchael says: “All of our hearts are with Ivan right now, hoping for a speedy recovery. Phil is an excellent frontman who stepped in without a moment of hesitation. Fans are in for some special treats.”

Labonte – a close friend of Moody and fellow ex-serviceman – adds: “I got their six and stepped up right away. I’m honoured to be able to help and give Ivan a chance to take care of himself.”

In 2010 he stepped in for Killswitch Engage when then-frontman Howard Jones had to drop off a tour.

Last year Moody’s drunken antics led his colleagues to abandon him on stage. He later attended rehab and the band adjusted their touring behaviour to help him control his issues.

Five Finger Death Punch’s current run ends on December 10.

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Ring festival, Germany

Jun 02-04: Rock Am Park festival, Germany

Jun 09: Download festival, UK

Jun 14: Nova Rock festival, Austria

