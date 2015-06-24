5FDP’s Moody: I was humiliated by onstage meltdown

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has taken responsibility for the onstage meltdown that left fans believing the band were about to split.

A private argument between him and Jeremy Spencer became public in Tennessee last month when the drummer walked off, followed by his colleagues, leaving Moody alone and trying to keep the show going himself.

He soon explained that the altercation had been a result of technical issues, but guitarist Jason Hook later blamed it on the singer’s drinking – although Spencer was more forgiving.

Now Moody tells Metal Hammer’s Joe Daly: “Jeremy and I were talking backstage and we were both being human. It just sucked that I had my microphone in my hand. The saying is that you should wash your clothes at home.

“Unfortunately there were 20,000 people watching while he and I had an argument. I really fucked up and I was so embarrassed. The fans didn’t have to see that.”

He adds: “I’ll be honest, it hurt. I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends and yeah, we fucked up. It’s humiliating.”

Spencer recalls: “Our wireless packs were having all kinds of interference and we started getting a little frustrated with that. Then Ivan lost his cool completely and just started taking it out on everyone, including me.

“He and I got into a little scrap and it just wasn’t cool. We got through it –but it was pretty ugly and it was unprofessional.”

The drummer continues: “We’ve been together 10 years now, so it’s like a marriage – some days are better than others, but we love and respect each other.

“It was one night that wasn’t great, and hopefully we can make up for it. But life goes on, man, and we’re still a band.”

The full interview appears in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+. 5FDP will release next album Got Your Six on August 28 and tour Europe with Papa Roach in November, after a run of earlier shows in Europe and the US.

