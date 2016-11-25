Watch Five Finger Death Punch invite fan onstage to play

A video of Five Finger Death Punch inviting a fan to play guitar on stage at their Rochester Blue Arena in New York has been shared online.

The fan, named TJ, reportedly held up a sign requesting to perform Under And Over It with the band – and they granted his wish. Watch the clip below.

It’s not the first time Five Finger Death Punch have got the crowd involved in their antics. They recently staged their own mannequin challenge featuring 10,000 people at one of their shows.

Guitarist Jason Hook reported in August that the band are halfway through the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six. It will be their last record with Prospect Park after their public falling out with the label, who claimed that Five Finger Death Punch were trying to cash in on singer Ivan Moody’s substance abuse problems. The group strongly denied the accusations.

Hook said of the upcoming record: “We’re probably about half done. We’re workaholics, we went right back in the studio. Every time we talk about taking a break it just doesn’t feel right. Sitting around it just feels like we could be doing something.

“We’re always concerned that we might lose momentum or that people will stop caring. I think we’re overachievers by nature.”

Five Finger Death Punch have a string of tour dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2016. They’ll also appear at Download 2017 in June.

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstoe Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Nov 25: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 26: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 27: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Nov 29: Syracuse War Memorial Arena, NY

Jun 03: Mendig Rock AM Ring, Germany

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK

