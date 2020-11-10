IT announce release trailer for new live concert DVD

UK prog rockers IT have announced that they will release their first ever live DVD, Prog Dreams VIII, in November. You can watch a trailer for the new release below.

As the title implies the new live set was recorded at the Prog Dreams festival at the Boerderij Cultuurpodium in Zoetermeer in September 2019. The album contains material from the band's previous three albums, Over & Out (2002), Departure (2009) and We're All In This Together (2018).

"We had been wanting to capture a live performance for some time so we recorded our set at the September 2019 Prog Dreams Festival at the Boerderij Cultuurpodium in Zoetermeer," explains singer Nick Jackson. "With Covid having curtailed gigging, this is the perfect opportunity for us to bring IT into fans' living rooms.”

Prog Dreams VIII will also come with an audio CD. Pre-orders are available in three packages; deluxe ((CD, DVD, Download, Postcards and T Shirt), standard (Microsoft (CD, DVD and Download) and digital only.

Pre-order Prog Dreams VIII.

