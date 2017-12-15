Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson to appear on BBC's Christmas University Challenge

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has been revealed as one of the contestants on the BBC’s University Challenge Christmas special.

Dickinson will be part of the Queen Mary College team which will also feature broadcaster Adrian Chiles, science writer and journalist Marcus Chown and TV chef and food writer Ching He Huang.

They’ll be up against the Cardiff University team featuring BBC news presenter Laura Trevelyan and former cycling world champion Nicole Cooke.

The battle of wits will be broadcast on BBC2 at 8.30pm GMT on New Year’s Day, with the questions asked by regular presenter Jeremy Paxman.

Dickinson recently released his autobiography What Does This Button Do? via Harper Collins and will be with Iron Maiden for their 2018 Legacy Of The Beast UK and European tour.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK

