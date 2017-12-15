Whitesnake stream rousing live version of Fool For Your Loving

Whitesnake have released a live stream of their classic 1980 track Fool For Your Loving.

It’s been lifted from the upcoming package The Purple Tour Live, which documents the band’s live shows in support of 2015’s The Purple Album.

The tour saw the group perform tracks based on material from frontman David Coverdale’s time in Deep Purple along with classic Whitesnake cuts.

Speaking about the project, Coverdale said: “Each member of the band brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We’ve all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4.”

The Purple Tour Live was originally slated for release in November, but has been pushed back until January 19. It’ll launch on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, 2LP, CD and on digital formats and is available for pre-order. Find details below.

Whitesnake will team up with Foreigner and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening next summer for a run of US tour dates.

Whitesnake The Purple Tour Live tracklist

CD/DVD & Blu-ray

Burn Bad Boys Love Ain’t No Stranger The Gypsy Give Me All Your Love Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City Mistreated You Fool No One Soldier Of Fortune Is This Love Fool For Your Loving Here I Go Again Still Of The Night

DVD/Blu-ray contents

Concert Video in 5.1 and Stereo

Burn music video

Band Interviews

Bonus 5.1 High Resolution Live Audio

You Keep On Moving Lay Down Stay Down Lotsanotes Stormbringer

Jun 15: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 16: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jun 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 03: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion , NC

Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC

Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 18: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory , TX

Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 25: West Valley City Usana Amphitheater, UT

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 31: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA

Whitesnake - How The West Was Won