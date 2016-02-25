What happened at Iron Maiden's first Book Of Souls show

Last night in Sunrise, Florida, the mighty Iron Maiden kicked off their Book Of Souls world tour to a sold-out BB&T Arena.

(Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

It’s the Irons’ first show since 2014 and the first time anyone on the planet heard songs from Book Of Souls live. Of course, before the band could launch into any music, there was the small matter of an intro video…

If you’ve had even a passing interest in Iron Maiden over the past 12 months you’ll surely know their new-found passion for all things Mayan, so it wasn’t a surprise to see a bloody Eddie-inspired temple onstage!

(Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

But how do you start such momentous show? How about If Eternity Should Fail into Speed Of Light?! Maiden know how it’s done.

They’ve even got a giant smoking pot on stage. We’re not sure what’s in there, maybe Bruce is showing off the secret brewing process of Trooper?

(Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

The real question, though, is what did they play? That’s the question we all want answering because there’s a pretty strong chance you’re going to watch Maiden on their mammoth world tour. Here’s what Florida were handed – including some songs that haven’t been performed live since 2009!

If Eternity Should Fail Speed Of Light Children Of The Damned Tears Of A Clown The Red And The Black The Trooper Powerslave Death Or Glory The Book Of Souls Hallowed Be Thy Name Fear Of The Dark Iron Maiden The Number Of The Beast Blood Brothers Wasted Years

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.