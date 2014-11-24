Have Foo Fighters won at Christmas jumpers?

Foo Fighters have released these very metal looking Christmas jumpers via their own online store.

Available at FooFighters.com the black metal-esque jumpers are available in cardinal red and green with the band name emulating Emperor’s logo – very festive. There’s even pentagrams and goat heads for that extra metal touch.

Priced at £19 ($29.99) they’re probably gonna go quickly so kit yourself out for when the jolly fat man arrives.

Last year we were inundated with band’s Christmas jumpers from Slayer to Every Time I Die, and it looks like 2014 is going to be no different. Although it’s gonna be hard to top this.

Foo Fighters recently announced a string of UK dates for next summer.