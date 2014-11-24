Trending

Have Foo Fighters won at Christmas jumpers?

By Louder  

Is someone getting the fest of Yule?

null

Foo Fighters have released these very metal looking Christmas jumpers via their own online store.

Available at FooFighters.com the black metal-esque jumpers are available in cardinal red and green with the band name emulating Emperor’s logo – very festive. There’s even pentagrams and goat heads for that extra metal touch.

Priced at £19 ($29.99) they’re probably gonna go quickly so kit yourself out for when the jolly fat man arrives.

Last year we were inundated with band’s Christmas jumpers from Slayer to Every Time I Die, and it looks like 2014 is going to be no different. Although it’s gonna be hard to top this.

Foo Fighters recently announced a string of UK dates for next summer.