Maiden announce US tour dates

Iron Maiden have added a run of US shows to their 2016 The Book Of Souls world tour.

The dates follow previously-announced events in New Zealand and Australia, as the band add to their list of commitments in support of their 16th album, launched last month.

Maiden will tour aboard the biggest-ever version of their Ed Force One plane – a converted Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet, which frontman Bruce Dickinson is currently learning to fly.

The singer says says: “When we play in Fort Lauderdale, it will be 19 months since our last show at Sonisphere in the UK – so we will be raring to go.

”On previous tours we only had time to play New York, LA and Florida. Next year, we’ve made more time in order to take Ed Force One to our fans in many more parts of the country, like Tulsa, where we haven’t played since 1987, and Tacoma, where we haven’t played in 15 years.”

Further dates, including shows in Canada, are to be announced soon. US tickets go on sale on October 8. Iron Maiden are the multiple cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Feb 24: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Feb 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Feb 28: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Mar 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 05: Detroit Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Apr 06: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 11: Tacoma Dome, WA

Apr 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Apr 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Previously announced dates

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

