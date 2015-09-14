Maiden list first tour dates

Iron Maiden have confirmed the first of their 2016 world tour dates.

They’ll play Australia and New Zealand in April and May, in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls, which debuted at number 1 in the UK chart and elsewhere.

The tour, set to start in North America in February, will feature Maiden’s biggest-ever Ed Force One – a Boeing 747-400 jumo jet, which frontman Bruce Dickinson is currently learning to fly.

He says: “It’ll be a great feeling to board our Ed Force One, head round the globe and get back on stage for you guys. We haven’t played in Australia and New Zealand for a number of years, so it will be a pleasure to play for our Antipodean cousins again.

“Of course we haven’t decided on the set list as yet, and won’t until we start rehearsing, but we really look forward to playing a number of new songs live – especially as the recording was so much live.

“However, as it’s been a while since we saw you all, I’m sure we’ll include plenty of older fan favourites too. We’re in the middle of creating the new show. We’re working hard to bring you something spectacular, something with a lot of heart. You certainly deserve it for your patience.”

Tickets for the announced shows go on sale at noon on September 24. They’ll feature support act The Raven Age. Maiden are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Apr 29: Christchurch Horncastle Arena, New Zealand

May 01: Aucklane Vector Arena, New Zealand

May 04: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 06: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 12: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 14: Perth Arena, Australia

