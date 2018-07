Look around – they’re everywhere. Sports teams have ’em. Schools have ’em. Brands have ’em. And some bands have ’em too. What am I boshing on about? I’m talking about mascots – things that the dictionary tells us are “supposed to bring good luck to an event or organisation”. Motörhead have Snaggletooth, Megadeth have Vic Rattlehead and, probably most famously of all, Iron Maiden have Eddie The Head.

