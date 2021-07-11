IO Earth release video for intrspective new song Streets

Birmingham-based proggers IO Earth have released a video for a brand new song, Streets, which you can watch in full below.

The track is taken from their upcoming album IO Earth Acoustic: Vol. 1, which will be released later this year. The new album contains a mix of new material and re-worked songs from the IO Earth back catalogue, revisiting fan favourites such as Take Me and Home from the debut album and one half new material, never before released.”

“The new material includes two beautiful piano solo pieces, two acoustic guitar-based pieces, as well as a song called Streets which is inspired by the events of 2020. There is also a music video accompanying the song, created by Wendy Hagenbeek," says guitarist Dave Cureton.

"This album showcases a whole new side of IO Earth. If you are only familiar with the high energy, rocking side of the band, prepare yourself for a big surprise! These pieces are introspective, understated and very personal. But as always with mine and Adam's writing style, they are completely rooted in melody and emotion."

Pre-order IO Earth Acoustic Vol. 1.