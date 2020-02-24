IO Earth reveal new album tracklisting

IO Earth have teased fans with a preview of their fifth studio album, Aura, which will be out in the spring. And, say the band, it'll mark the beginning of a new sound that sees them further exploring the use of melody.

Says keyboard player Adam Gough: "For Aura, we've changed instrumentation and arrangement, rather than the melody itself. We wanted to explore the melodies deeper, allow them to take life and grow."

Adds guitarist and co-vocalist Dave Cureton: "Like in Waterfall, the melody repeats a few times, but it's on piano, then it's full orchestra, then it's a guitar solo, then it's in 7/4 rather than 4/4."

The album, which follows on from 2018's darker-themed Solitude, originally began life as an ambient recording before the tracks were developed into songs. It's the band's second studio record with current lead vocalist Rosanna Lefevre

Aura is available to pre-order from the IO Earth website.

Aura tracklist

1. Aura

2. Waterfall

3. Breathe

4. Resonance I

5. Circles

6. Shadows

7. Resonance II

8. The Rain