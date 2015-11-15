Intronaut premiere video for Fast Worms

Intronaut are premiering a video for the track Fast Worms from their newly-released album The Direction Of Last Things.

Produced by Cynic’s Josh Newell and mixed by Devin Townsend, the follow-up to 2013’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) marks the Los Angeles outfit’s fifth studio project.

Frontman Sacha Dunable says: “This video is ridiculous. Please don’t hate us now. Much thanks to Pat Lascu for making it.



“We’re on tour getting ready to meet up with Between The Buried And Me, Enslaved and Native Construct , as well as a bunch of our own headlining dates. Check our Facebook for those, and go buy our record!

“Thank you to everyone who has bought it so far; we love you guys!”

Intronaut previewed the album’s release with the track Digital Gerrymandering.

The band hit the road for headlining shows last week and will join the BTBAM North American fall tour for dates starting November 18 in Cincinnati, OH.