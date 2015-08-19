BTBAM confirm North American Tour

Between The Buried And Me have announced dates for a North American tour with Enslaved, Intronaut and Native Construct.

The month-long run in support of their latest album Coma Ecliptic starts November 18 in Cincinnati and sees the US prog metallers teamed with three support acts that were personally selected by the group.

Bassist Dan Briggs says: “This is a package that we handpicked each band, which doesn’t always happen. It shows off the diversity of the progressive music universe and we couldn’t be more excited to have a young band like Native Construct, Intronaut who are great friends of ours already, and the legends in Enslaved along with us.”

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale on August 21 (Friday) at 10am local time.

The trek will follow a European tour that opens with seven UK shows in September alongside support from Haken.

Coma Ecliptic gave BTBAM their highest-ever chart placement upon its release last month when it topped the Hard Music Billboard Chart in the US while reaching no.4 in the UK’s Rock and Metal Chart and no.10 in the Independent Chart.

BTBAM NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2015

Nov 18: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Nov 19: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Nov 20: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 21: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 23: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Nov 24: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

Nov 25: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 27: Reno Knitting Factory, NV

Nov 28: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 29: Los Angeles Mayan Theatre, CA

Dec 01: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Dec 02: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Dec 03: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Dec 04: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Dec 05: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Dec 06: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Dec 08: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Dec 10: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 11: Ottawa Bronson Centre, ON

Dec 12: Boston House of Blues, MA

Dec 13: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Dec 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 16: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Dec 17: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC