Insane Clown Posse announce UK tour

Insane Clown Posse have announced a UK tour for later this year.

They’ll play a total of five dates across the country in November, marking their first live shows in the UK in 14 years. Support will be provided by Mushroomhead.

Prior to the tour, the band will march on Washington on September 17 to protest against the FBI’s decision to list the band’s fans – Juggalos – as gang members.

The duo of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope sued the federal police and the US Justice Department in 2014 to force them to remove the tag, but the case was dismissed.

Violent J said at last year’s 17th annual Gathering Of The Juggalos event: “In 2017, the weekend of September 17, we need you. We’re gonna do a march on Washington. They call the Juggalo World a movement, right? Well, let’s move.

The duo added: “The day before will be JCW wrestling and night one of an amazing free concert and following the march in the afternoon there will be another night of music. Sunday the 17th, there will be a Juggalo picnic in the park of enjoying each other’s company.”

Insane Clown Posse released their 13th studio album The Marvelous Missing Link in 2015.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Insane Clown Posse 2017 UK tour

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 18: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town