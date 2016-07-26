Insane Clown Posse plan march on Washington

Insane Clown Posse have called on their ‘Juggalo’ fans to march on Washington next year.

The hip-hop duo’s Violent J announced the plan at last weekend’s 17th annual Gathering Of The Juggalos event in Thornville, Ohio. The march is part of Insane Clown Posse’s protests against the FBI’s decision to list Juggalos as gang members.

According to The Detroit News, J told fans: “In 2017, the weekend of September 17, we need you. We’re gonna do a march on Washington. They call the Juggalo World a movement, right? Well, let’s move!”

The march is scheduled to take place on September 16 and is planned to begin at the Lincoln Memorial and end at the Washington Monument in the city.

The duo add: “The day before will be JCW wrestling and night one of an amazing free concert and following the march in the afternoon there will be another night of music. Sunday the 17th, there will be a Juggalo picnic in the park of enjoying each other’s company.”

In 2011, the FBI described Juggalos as a “loosely organised hybrid gang.” The duo sued the federal police and the US Justice Department in 2014 to force them to remove the tag, but the case was dismissed.