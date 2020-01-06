In Continuum premiere new lyric video for You Don't Know How It Feels with Prog

In Continuum premiere their brand new lyric video for You Don't Know How It Feels with Prog. The song is taken from the band's recently released Acceleration Theory Part Two: Annihilation album and features a guest vocal performance from Saga frontman Michael Sadler.

"It was great having special guest vocalist Michael Sadler of Saga join Gabriel Agudo, Leticia Wolf and myself on vocals for a variety of layered sounds and emotions in this song," keyboard player Dave Kerzner tells Prog.

Acceleration Theory Part Two: Annihilation can be ordered here.