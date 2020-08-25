Ihsahn teases video for his cover of A-ha’s Manhattan Skyline

Ihsahn has announced that he’ll release a video for his cover of A-ha’s Manhattan Skyline this coming Friday.

The song will appear on Ihsahn’s Pharos EP, which will arrive on September 11 through Candlelight Records, with the Emperor musician previously sharing Spectre At The Feast from the follow-up to his acclaimed Telemark EP.

Manhattan Skyline originally appeared on A-ha’s second album Scoundrel Days in 1986 with the track said to be “a delicate but true-to-the-original version.”

Ihsahn adds: “This Friday, Manhattan Skyline. It’s my tribute to Norwegian pioneers A-ha featuring Einar Solberg from Leprous and the video shot by Troll Toftenes at Gaustatoppen – the rooftop of Telemark!”

The vocalist and guitarist revealed his admiration for A-ha in an interview with Metal Hammer in 2016, saying: “It might surprise you to know that I’ve been listening to The Ultimate A-ha Collection and Abba Gold. That’s pretty metal, isn’t it?”

Along with Spectre At The Feast and Manhattan Skyline, the Pharos EP will also include the tracks Losing Altitude, Pharos and a cover of Portishead’s Roads.

Pharos is now available to pre-order.

(Image credit: Candlelight)

Ihsahn: Pharos EP

1. Losing Altitude

2. Spectre At The Feast

3. Pharos

4. Roads (Portishead cover)

5. Manhattan Skyline (A-ha cover, featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous)