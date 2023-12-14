Ihsahn shares dynamic video for new single Twice Born

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian musician Ihsahn to release prog metal and orchestral versions of self-titled new album Ihsahn in February

Ihsahn
(Image credit: Andy Ford)

Norwegian progressive metal musician Ihsahn has shared a dynamic video for his brand new single, Twice Born, which you can watch below.

The rack is taken from Ihsahn's ambitious new sel-titled album, a concept album the artist willl release as both prog metal and orchestra versions, and which will be released through Candlelight Records on February 16.

In keeping with the conceptual nature of the new album, Twice Born and its accompanying video pick up where previous single Pilgrimage To Oblivion left off...

"This second single, Twice Born, picks up the conceptual narratives right where the previous single, Pilgrimage To Oblivion, ended," Ihshan says. "Both the metal version of this song and orchestral version will be accompanied by two more videos, continuing the storylines. Musically this song is perhaps slightly more playful than Pilgrimage To Oblivion but follows the same interplay of screams, guitars and orchestra."

Ihsahn also features Tobias Ørnes Andersen and Tobias Solbakk on drums and percussion, with Ihsahn's son Angell Solberg Tveitan adding additional percussion and violins by Chris Baum. Artwork for both albums was created by Ritxi Ostari, which you can view below, along with the tracklisting.

Pre-order Ihsahn.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.