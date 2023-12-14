Ihsahn shares dynamic video for new single Twice Born

Norwegian progressive metal musician Ihsahn has shared a dynamic video for his brand new single, Twice Born, which you can watch below.

The rack is taken from Ihsahn's ambitious new sel-titled album, a concept album the artist willl release as both prog metal and orchestra versions, and which will be released through Candlelight Records on February 16.

In keeping with the conceptual nature of the new album, Twice Born and its accompanying video pick up where previous single Pilgrimage To Oblivion left off...

"This second single, Twice Born, picks up the conceptual narratives right where the previous single, Pilgrimage To Oblivion, ended," Ihshan says. "Both the metal version of this song and orchestral version will be accompanied by two more videos, continuing the storylines. Musically this song is perhaps slightly more playful than Pilgrimage To Oblivion but follows the same interplay of screams, guitars and orchestra."

Ihsahn also features Tobias Ørnes Andersen and Tobias Solbakk on drums and percussion, with Ihsahn's son Angell Solberg Tveitan adding additional percussion and violins by Chris Baum. Artwork for both albums was created by Ritxi Ostari, which you can view below, along with the tracklisting.

Pre-order Ihsahn.