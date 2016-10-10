Body Count’s Ice-T talks ‘aggressive and cool’ Bloodlust tracks

Body Count mainman Ice-T has checked in from the studio where the band are recording their new album.

Bloodlust is pencilled in for an early 2017 release, with Ice-T previously revealing that Max Cavalera will guest on the track All Love Is Lost. Other titles revealed are This Is Why We Ride and The Purge.

And he says that although work is continuing on the follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter, the album centres around themes of violence as “it’s in our DNA.”

He tells Revolver: “Making records is a very interesting process. You work really hard on something and finish it and then you’ll be like, ‘Yo, that sounds like somebody else’s record.’ Or, ‘Hey, didn’t we just make that record three days ago?’

“One time we did two songs in a row and afterwards I looked at them and said, ‘That’s the same riff in each song.’ So we had to pick one. But in the end we came up with some very aggressive and cool music.”

He adds: “I like to start with hot metal tracks that you can listen to without a word on them and go, ‘Wow, that was just like fire!’ The music tells me what the song is about, and that’s when the words start coming to me. Then it’s up to me not to fuck it up.”

As for the choice of album title, Ice-T reveals: “Bloodlust is part of the human makeup. Murder is about as normal as love. It’s in our nature to want to get violent and kill, but we know there are consequences.

“That’s why we like violent movies, video games and combat sports. It’s in our DNA. It’s what we are.”

Body Count will tour with Megadeth next year while further Bloodlust details will be released in due course.

