Iamthemorning announce live show with Randy McStine as support

Iamthemorning have announced a London show for February. The band will be appearing as the core duo of Marjana Semkina and pianist Gleb Kolyadin, at Piano Smithfield on February 14.

Support on the night comes from American multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and producer Randy McStine, who most recently appeared as a live musician for Porcupine Tree and also played on Steven Wilson's recent December Skies single.

"After a couple of very exciting tours we welcome a change of pace and are happy to play an exclusive acoustic show in the company of wonderful Randy McStine," says Semkina. "The number of tickets is very limited as the venue is an intimate piano bar, and it feels very special.

"A bigger full band show is being planned but for now we thought it would be lovely to spend Valentines playing our sad songs about beautiful victorian brides buried alive to a small audience of people that can appreciate the humour in it."

Tickets are priced at £22 incuding booking fee.

Get tickets.