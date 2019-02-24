Roy Harper announces last major UK tour

Roy Harper has announced his last ever major UK tour next month celebrating 50 years of classic tracks. The shows will include Harper’s famed epic McGoohan’s Blues from his 1968 album Folkjokeopus.

"Partly because many of the things I wrote about in McGoohan’s Blues in 1968 are still very relevant 50 years later, and partly because my third record was a watershed moment in my recording life, it’s been long in my mind that I should dust it off and bring it on tour again," Harper told Prog.

Harper will be joined by Bill Shanley and an ensemble of musicians lead by Fiona Brice. Expect a mix of McGoohan’s Blues, classics and some new songs. Harper is currently working on na new album and has Sophisticated Beggar, Folkjokeopus and 1984 (Jugula) reissued on March 8.

He will play:

Birmingham Symphony Hall - March 12

Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion - 14

London Palladium - 16

Liverpool Philharmonic - 18

Gateshead Sage - 20

Leeds Town Hall - 22