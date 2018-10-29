Hypophora premiere new video for Sorcerers with Prog

Cornish math-rock quartet Hypophora have premiered their new video for Sorcerers with Prog. You can watch it below.

"Sorcerers was written right in the middle of a very a emotional time - a break up, as you may be able to tell from the lyrics," singer Katie McConnell reveals to Prog. "It's one of the most brutally honest songs I've ever written and has a lot of personal meaning. I'm usually all about keeping lyrics vague and relatable for listeners, but even though this song keeps that trend, there are a lot of private references in there...just for me. It's one of my favourite songs to sing live, as it's one I can properly shout out and the lyrics really help get the aggression out!



"The main theme of the song is simple enough; you should be the one in control of your own emotions, rather than being ruled by anyone else. You don't have to wait around for anyone or anything - if you want to be happy, you can do that without relying on others. This track is a kind of emotional release, both for me and for everyone out there listening to it. Accepting that you're hurt, that you're angry, but that most importantly, these feelings are temporary and everything will be okay soon."

Sorcerers is taken from the band's debut album Doused, released on Zen ten/Easy Action Records. the band will be supporting prog metallers Toska on their forthcoming November tour. They will play:

Manchester Satan's Hollow - November 6

Glasgow G2 - 7

Sheffield Record Junkie - 8

London Boston Music Room - 9

Birmingham The Flapper - 10

Hamburg Headcrash - 12

Berlin Musik & Frieden - 13

Munich Feierwerk - 14

Cologne MTC - 15

Baden Werkk Kulturlokal - 16

Paris Olympic Cafe - 17

Brighton The Haunt - 18