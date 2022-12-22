Hypno5e share the title track from biblical new album Sheol

By Natasha Scharf
Hypno5e to release Sheol in February

Cinematic prog metallers Hypno5e have shared the two-part title track from their upcoming sixth album, Sheol – out via Pelagic on February 24. Stream both parts and watch the video for the second part below.

The eight-track concept album explores the different shades of the band's atmospheric sound. Lyrically, it picks up from 2018's A Distant (Dark) Source, which explored the story of a man looking for a woman he'd lost by the "dark source" of Lake Tauca – a prehistoric lake in Bolivia where singer and guitarist Emmanuel Jessua grew up.

“In the Hebrew Bible, Sheol is the place where all souls meet after their death, to remain in silence and to turn to dust once more,” explains Jessua. 

Sheol is the story of what was before that night. The two albums are built, like the myth of Sisyphus, in a cycle. Sheol begins where A Distant (Dark) Source stops and A Distant (Dark) Source ends where Sheol begins.”

Watch the full video for Sheol Pt II below and scroll down further to stream Sheol, Pt 1 & II via Spotify.

Hypno5e – Sheol tracklisting

1. Sheol - Part I - Late Sorrow
2. Sheol - Part II - Lands of Haze
3. Bone Dust
4. Tauca - Part I - Another
5. Lava From The Sky
6. The Dreamer and His Dream
7. Slow Steams of Darkness - Part I - Sacred Woods 
8. Slow Steams of Darkness - Part II: Solar Mist

