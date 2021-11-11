Hypno5e premiere new live video for 15-minute On Our Bed Of Soil

Atmospheric French prog metal quartet Hypno5e have premiered a new live video for the fifteen minute musical rollercoaster On Our Bed Of Soil with Prog which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming new live album A Distant Dark Source Experience which will be released through Pelagic Records on December

"The track On A Bed Of Soil was always one of our favourite live songs on the original A Distant (Dark) Source album and the chance to release a live version of it is very exciting for us," the band tell Prog. "It goes through a lot of different emotions and dimensions, long trans, clean, metal and lyrical phases, which makes it one of the songs we enjoy to perform the most. It’s almost like a long breath and hopeful moment stop within our sets. The entire ADDS EXPERIENCE release was a chance to capture forever this strange pandemic period of silence and absence on film, CD and LP… We hope you enjoy this new extract from our upcoming live release!"

A Distant Dark Source Experience was recorded at a special live stream the band recorded earlier this year of their 2019 album A Distant (Dark) Source which was recorded at the Paloma in Nîmes, an 1800 capacity theatre venue featuring 360° video equipment.

A Distant Dark Source Experience will be available as a double vinyl LP, a DVD and HD down- load/streaming access.

Pre-order A Distant Dark Source Experience.