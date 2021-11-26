Huge Black Friday sales launched by major online guitar retailers

There are many Black Friday music deals swelling our inboxes, but we consider the deluge a challenge, wading through the dodgy and the dubious to bring you the very best bargains the web has to offer.

A good place to start is with the big guitar retailers, who've all kicked off sales that offer prices that are, in some cases, scarcely believable. So if you're looking for an upgrade, or if you're a beginner looking for a first instrument, they have you covered. (And if you are a beginner, check out the price reductions on Positive Grid practice amps, which are a brilliant learning aid).

Reverb, Guitar Center and Sweetwater are offering big discounts, while Musician's Friend are offering 15% price reductions on purchases over $99 to anyone using the BLACKFRIDAY code on checkout.

More details on their Black Friday deals below.

Musician's Friend: 15% off using BLACKFRIDAY code

You can claim 15% off nearly 10,000 items when you spend $99 or more by using the code BLACKFRIDAY on checkout. They also have a range of what they're calling "Doorbusters and Deals" which offer $$$ reductions.

Sweetwater: Up to 70% off guitars and equipment

Retail behemoths Sweetwater have some amazing deals on offer, like $2000 off this Relish aluminium electric guitar, and they cover all bases: recording equipment as well as musical instruments, and all the peripherals you'll ever need.

Guitar Center: Black Friday sale offers $$$ reductions

The world famous Guitar Center has plenty of discounted items for Black Friday, but there's also a code available to knock down the price of qualifying purchases. Just add the code blackfriday 15 on checkout to get a reduction of, yes, you guessed it, 15%.

Reverb: Black Friday deals, but be quick

Online retailer Reverb's Black Friday sale ends November 28 at 10am CT, with up to 70% off nearly 90,000 items. They've also got some really nice vintage hi-fi if that's your thing: If someone buy this gorgeous McIntosh tube amp, (currently over £1000 off), can we come round?

Amazon: Money off lots of things

It's almost a surprise that Amazon haven't lobbied for Black Friday to be a national holiday, thus enabling the entire population to stay at home all day, filling the retail giant's coffers with cash. But, let's face it: we shop there because they've made life cheaper, and it's no different this year.

