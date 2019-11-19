Hollywood Vampires detail European tour with video for I Want My Now

Hollywood Vampires have announced a European tour which will take place in August and September 2020.
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp will play a total of 11 shows in support of their latest studio album Rise, which launched back in June through earMUSIC.
And to mark the announcement, the band have released a video for their Rise track I Want My Now, which features live footage cut with backstage film.
Speaking about the follow-up to their self-titled 2015 album, Aerosmith guitarist Perry said: “Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders.
“There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of.”
Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (November 22) along with VIP packages which will include meet and greet opportunities.
Further dates are expected to be revealed in the near future.
Hollywood Vampires 2020 European tour
Aug 15: Mainz Summer In the City, Germany
Aug 16: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany
Aug 18: Charlotta ValleyLegends Of Rock Festival, Poland
Aug 20: Berlin Citadel Music Festival, Germany
Aug 23: Lingen Emsland Open Air, Germany
Aug 25: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Aug 27: Klam Castle, Austria
Aug 28: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Aug 29: Aarburg Riverside Festival, Switzerland
Sep 08: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Sept 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy