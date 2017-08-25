Watch Hollywood Undead’s video for Whatever It Takes

Hollywood Undead have released a video for their track Whatever It Takes, which appears on upcoming album Five. View it above.

The promo was directed by vocalist-guitarist Charlie Scene, who says: “The song is about being driven by your own determination to succeed no matter what anyone else thinks. I wanted the video to show that same message.”

The title “Five” has multiple meanings for the band. They report: “We have five senses. Five points adorn a star. Five represents man in theology. For the five members of Hollywood Undead the digit perfectly encapsulates their fifth full-length offering.”

Johnny 3 Tears adds: “We’re five brothers, and this is our fifth record. Nothing gets to the essence of the music like this number does.

“Numerology has a lot of power. When we said ‘Five,’ it just made sense. The fact that we could all agree on one word codifies who we are.

“It also nods back to No. 5 from our first album, because it was our fifth song. The number is significant, and this is a significant moment for us.”

The album is released on October 27 via Dove & Grenade Media / BMG and it’savailable for pre-order now. Hollywood Undead commence a European tour in January, starting with a run of UK dates – see them below.

Hollywood Undead European tour 2018

Jan 24: O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

Jan 25: Manchester Academy, UK

Jan 26: O2 Academy Birmingham, UK

Jan 27: The LCR - UEA, UK

Jan 30: KOKO, UK

Feb 01: Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

Feb 02: Luxembourg City, LU - Den Atelier

Feb 03: Weisbaden, DE- Schlachtof

Feb 04: Cologne, DE - Palladium

Feb 06: Antwerp, BE - Trix

Feb 07: Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre

Feb 08: Zurich, CH - X-TRA

Feb 09: Bologna, IT - Zona Roveri

Feb 10: Munich, DE - TonHalle

Feb 13: Budapest, HU - Akvárium

Feb 14: Linz, AT - Posthof

Feb 16: Prague, CZ - Forum Karlín

Feb 17: Warsaw, PL - Klub Stodoła

Feb 18: Wroclaw, PL - Centrum Koncertowe A2

Feb 19: Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

Feb 20: Hamburg, DE - Docks

Feb 22: Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

Feb 23: Gothenburg, SE - Tradgarn

Feb 24: Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset

Feb 26: Tampere, FI - Pakkahuone

Feb 27: Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall Black Box

