Trivium announce details of new album The Sin And The Sentence

Trivium have announced details of their upcoming album The Sin And The Sentence, and released a video for The Heart From Your Hate. The album will be released on October 20, and is available to pre-order now.
Fans can also order a deluxe CD version that comes in a comes in a 10”x10” keepsake box and includes an enamel pin set of the song icons, an autographed 5”x5” band photo, three patches, and a collectible Gold Oni Skull.
The album was recorded at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana, California, with producer Josh Wilbur, who’s previously worked with the likes of Gojira, Lamb Of God, Dillinger Escape Plan and Korn. The Sin And The Sentence also makes the first recordings made with drummer Alex Bent, who joined the band last year to replace Paul Wandtke.
Tour Dates
|Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7:00PM
|GIESSENER KULTURSOMMER 2017
|Giessen, Germany
|Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Reload Festival
|Sulingen, Germany
|Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Orlando, United States
|Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, United States
|Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, United States
|Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Trocadero Theatre
|Philadelphia, United States
|Friday, November 3, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Metropolis
|Montréal, Canada
|Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Anthem At Hard Rock
|Sioux City, United States
|Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Truman
|Kansas City, United States
|Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, United States
|Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Skyway Theater
|Minneapolis, United States
|Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, United States
|Friday, November 17, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, United States
|Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Palace Theatre
|Calgary, Canada
|Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, Canada
|Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Vogue Theater
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, November 24, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Showbox Sodo
|Seattle, United States
|Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, United States
|Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, United States
|Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, United States
|Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:00PM
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Marquee Theater
|Phoenix, United States
|Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Gas Monkey Live!
|Dallas, United States
|Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Alamo City Music Hall
|San Antonio, United States
|Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, United States