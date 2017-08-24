Trending

Trivium announce details of new album The Sin And The Sentence

By News  

Watch the video for The Heart From Your Hate, taken from The Sin And The Sentence, the eighth studio album from Florida metallers Trivium

Trivium

Trivium have announced details of their upcoming album The Sin And The Sentence, and released a video for The Heart From Your Hate. The album will be released on October 20, and is available to pre-order now.

Fans can also order a deluxe CD version that comes in a comes in a 10”x10” keepsake box and includes an enamel pin set of the song icons, an autographed 5”x5” band photo, three patches, and a collectible Gold Oni Skull.

The album was recorded at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana, California, with producer Josh Wilbur, who’s previously worked with the likes of Gojira, Lamb Of God, Dillinger Escape Plan and Korn. The Sin And The Sentence also makes the first recordings made with drummer Alex Bent, who joined the band last year to replace Paul Wandtke.

The Sin And The Sentence Track Listing

Tour Dates

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7:00PMGIESSENER KULTURSOMMER 2017Giessen, Germany
Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 7:00PMReload FestivalSulingen, Germany
Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesOrlando, United States
Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7:00PMThe FillmoreCharlotte, United States
Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7:00PMSoundstageBaltimore, United States
Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Trocadero TheatrePhiladelphia, United States
Friday, November 3, 2017 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 7:00PMThe PalladiumWorcester, United States
Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 7:00PMMetropolisMontréal, Canada
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Danforth Music HallToronto, Canada
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 7:00PMRoyal Oak Music TheatreDetroit, United States
Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PMAnthem At Hard RockSioux City, United States
Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:00PMThe TrumanKansas City, United States
Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:00PMConcord Music HallChicago, United States
Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:00PMSkyway TheaterMinneapolis, United States
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:00PMThe RaveMilwaukee, United States
Friday, November 17, 2017 at 7:00PMSummit Music HallDenver, United States
Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PMThe ComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Palace TheatreCalgary, Canada
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 7:00PMUnion HallEdmonton, Canada
Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 7:00PMVogue TheaterVancouver, Canada
Friday, November 24, 2017 at 7:00PMShowbox SodoSeattle, United States
Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 7:00PMRoseland TheaterPortland, United States
Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:00PMAce of SpadesSacramento, United States
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:00PMThe WilternLos Angeles, United States
Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PMMarquee TheaterPhoenix, United States
Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 7:00PMSunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:00PMGas Monkey Live!Dallas, United States
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:00PMAlamo City Music HallSan Antonio, United States
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00PMWarehouse LiveHouston, United States

