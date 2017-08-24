Trivium announce details of new album The Sin And The Sentence

Trivium have announced details of their upcoming album The Sin And The Sentence, and released a video for The Heart From Your Hate. The album will be released on October 20, and is available to pre-order now.

Fans can also order a deluxe CD version that comes in a comes in a 10”x10” keepsake box and includes an enamel pin set of the song icons, an autographed 5”x5” band photo, three patches, and a collectible Gold Oni Skull.

The album was recorded at Hybrid Studios in Santa Ana, California, with producer Josh Wilbur, who’s previously worked with the likes of Gojira, Lamb Of God, Dillinger Escape Plan and Korn. The Sin And The Sentence also makes the first recordings made with drummer Alex Bent, who joined the band last year to replace Paul Wandtke.

The Sin And The Sentence Track Listing

Tour Dates

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7:00PM GIESSENER KULTURSOMMER 2017 Giessen, Germany Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 7:00PM Reload Festival Sulingen, Germany Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Orlando, United States Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00PM The Masquerade Atlanta, United States Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Charlotte, United States Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 7:00PM Soundstage Baltimore, United States Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 7:00PM The Trocadero Theatre Philadelphia, United States Friday, November 3, 2017 at 7:00PM Playstation Theater New York, United States Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 7:00PM The Palladium Worcester, United States Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 7:00PM Metropolis Montréal, Canada Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:00PM The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, Canada Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 7:00PM Royal Oak Music Theatre Detroit, United States Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PM Anthem At Hard Rock Sioux City, United States Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:00PM The Truman Kansas City, United States Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:00PM Concord Music Hall Chicago, United States Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:00PM Skyway Theater Minneapolis, United States Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:00PM The Rave Milwaukee, United States Friday, November 17, 2017 at 7:00PM Summit Music Hall Denver, United States Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PM The Complex Salt Lake City, United States Monday, November 20, 2017 at 7:00PM The Palace Theatre Calgary, Canada Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 7:00PM Union Hall Edmonton, Canada Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 7:00PM Vogue Theater Vancouver, Canada Friday, November 24, 2017 at 7:00PM Showbox Sodo Seattle, United States Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 7:00PM Roseland Theater Portland, United States Monday, November 27, 2017 at 7:00PM Ace of Spades Sacramento, United States Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 7:00PM The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, United States Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 7:00PM The Wiltern Los Angeles, United States Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PM Marquee Theater Phoenix, United States Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 7:00PM Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, United States Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:00PM Gas Monkey Live! Dallas, United States Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:00PM Alamo City Music Hall San Antonio, United States Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:00PM Warehouse Live Houston, United States

