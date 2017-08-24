Architects announce UK/European tour

Architects have announced a tour of the UK and Europe for early 2018, including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.
The announcement comes the day after an image of the gig poster was being shared across media.
Upon announcing the news, Architects drummer Dan Searle tweeted that this tour is “Well beyond our ambitions when we started this,” while frontman Sam Carter said that the Alexandra Palace show is “The biggest night of our career.”
Last week, a video emerged of Sam Carter calling out a crowd member for groping a female crowdsurfer at a gig in the Netherlands. Following which, campaigning charity Safe Gigs For Women said: “We’ve had a flurry of activity thanks to Architects. Thanks so much for what you did. We need more bands to do the same.”
While She Sleeps have been announced as the support band for all dates, with Counterparts also being announced for the London show.
Architects tour dates 2018
24 Jan: X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland
25 Jan: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
26 Jan: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
28 Jan: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
29 Jan: Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
30 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany
31 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
1 Feb: AB, Brussels, Belgium
3 Feb: Alexandra Palace, London UK