Architects announce UK/European tour

Architects have announced a tour of the UK and Europe for early 2018, including a show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The announcement comes the day after an image of the gig poster was being shared across media.

Upon announcing the news, Architects drummer Dan Searle tweeted that this tour is “Well beyond our ambitions when we started this,” while frontman Sam Carter said that the Alexandra Palace show is “The biggest night of our career.”

Last week, a video emerged of Sam Carter calling out a crowd member for groping a female crowdsurfer at a gig in the Netherlands. Following which, campaigning charity Safe Gigs For Women said: “We’ve had a flurry of activity thanks to Architects. Thanks so much for what you did. We need more bands to do the same.”

While She Sleeps have been announced as the support band for all dates, with Counterparts also being announced for the London show.

24 Jan: X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

25 Jan: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

26 Jan: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

28 Jan: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

29 Jan: Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

30 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

31 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

1 Feb: AB, Brussels, Belgium

3 Feb: Alexandra Palace, London UK

