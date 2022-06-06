Holly Humberstone announces biggest UK headline tour to date

Grantham-born breakthrough artist Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK tour to date.

The trek, which is set to kick off on November 22 in Bristol's O2 Academy, follows her recent support tour with global pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red across the US.

During the run, Humberstone will be making stops in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle and more, before signing off on December 4 in Nottingham's Rock City.

Before the winter run however, the rising star will be performing at a number of festivals, including Glastonbury, Primavera, Way Out West and Sziget Festival. She'll also be playing her largest ever sold-out headline show at O2 Forum Kentish Town tonight, June 6.

Last month, Humberstone released the sparkling new single Sleep Tight, written with longtime collaborator Rob Milton and The 1975’s Matty Healy - the second collaboration with Matty, following Please Don’t Leave Just Yet (opens in new tab) taken from her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin.

Holly Humberstone tour tickets will go on sale on June 10 at 9am BST.



Jun 06: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Jun 09: Barcelona Primavera Sound

Jun 11: Germany Tempelhof Sounds

Jun 12: Netherlands Best Kept Secret

Jun 17: Czech Republic Rock For People

Jun 18: Germany Hurricane Festival

Jun 19: Germany Southside Festival

Jun 15: Pilton Glastonbury Festival

Jul 03: Gloucester Barn On The Farm

Jul 17: London Finsbury Park

Jul 21: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro

Jul 24: Australia Splendour In The Grass

Jul 27: Sydney Factory Theatre

Jul 29: Melbourne The Corner Hotel

Jul 31: Auckland Tuning Fork

Aug 12: Sweden Way Out West

Aug 13: Helsinki Flow Festival

Aug 15: Budapest Sziget Festival

Aug 27: Edinburgh Connect Festival

Winter UK tour:

Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 23: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy 1

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 27: Newcastle NX

Nov 29: Galvanizers SWG3

Nov 30: Manchester Academy 1

Dec 01: Brixton O2 Academy

Dec 03: UEA The LCR

Dec 04: Nottingham Rock City