Holly Humberstone announces biggest UK headline tour to date

Grantham-born breakthrough artist Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK tour to date.
The trek, which is set to kick off on November 22 in Bristol's O2 Academy, follows her recent support tour with global pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red across the US.
During the run, Humberstone will be making stops in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle and more, before signing off on December 4 in Nottingham's Rock City.
Before the winter run however, the rising star will be performing at a number of festivals, including Glastonbury, Primavera, Way Out West and Sziget Festival. She'll also be playing her largest ever sold-out headline show at O2 Forum Kentish Town tonight, June 6.
Last month, Humberstone released the sparkling new single Sleep Tight, written with longtime collaborator Rob Milton and The 1975’s Matty Healy - the second collaboration with Matty, following Please Don’t Leave Just Yet (opens in new tab) taken from her critically acclaimed second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin.
Holly Humberstone tour tickets will go on sale on June 10 at 9am BST.
Summer dates:
Jun 06: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Jun 09: Barcelona Primavera Sound
Jun 11: Germany Tempelhof Sounds
Jun 12: Netherlands Best Kept Secret
Jun 17: Czech Republic Rock For People
Jun 18: Germany Hurricane Festival
Jun 19: Germany Southside Festival
Jun 15: Pilton Glastonbury Festival
Jul 03: Gloucester Barn On The Farm
Jul 17: London Finsbury Park
Jul 21: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro
Jul 24: Australia Splendour In The Grass
Jul 27: Sydney Factory Theatre
Jul 29: Melbourne The Corner Hotel
Jul 31: Auckland Tuning Fork
Aug 12: Sweden Way Out West
Aug 13: Helsinki Flow Festival
Aug 15: Budapest Sziget Festival
Aug 27: Edinburgh Connect Festival
Winter UK tour:
Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 23: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy 1
Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Institute
Nov 27: Newcastle NX
Nov 29: Galvanizers SWG3
Nov 30: Manchester Academy 1
Dec 01: Brixton O2 Academy
Dec 03: UEA The LCR
Dec 04: Nottingham Rock City