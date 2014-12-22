Hogslayer premiere new video for Despiser

Received wisdom might suggest that the best sludge metal nearly always hails from the swamps of Louisiana, but Cardiff’s Hogslayer have been defying that unwritten rule for some time.

The band’s forthcoming second album looks certain to annihilate all-comers in 2015: a pulverising and pitiless onslaught of low-slung filth-riffing and animalistic bellowing, it’s exactly the soundtrack you’ll need for that impending 12-month hangover from your New Year piss-up. We’re chuffed to exclusively present the band’s video for new album highlight Despiser. It’s heavy, it’s nasty and it’s gloriously, unrelentingly bleak. Enjoy. Maybe.