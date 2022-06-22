Hiroe share moody video for new single Doom Moon

US post-rockers Hiroe have teased the third single from their upcoming debut album Wrought, out July 8 via Pelagic. The band describe Doom Moon as "a song that's reflective of the personal loss that a band member had experienced during the pandemic.

"It's themed around thinking that you've moved on/healed and coming to the realisation that you haven't, and dealing with the painful elements of changing oneself (internal battle), and we think this comes across in the music video (shedding of skin/embracing the mess).

"We also think this comes across in some of the dynamics of the song, like the emptiness at times (an absence of bass, things are not normal, we're so used to that being there), and the heaviness with all the instruments accenting in unison (moments of realised anger), and then finally release."

The Philadelphia-based five-piece's debut was recorded by Mario Quintero (Spotlights), mixed by Matt Bayles (Caspian, Mono, Russian Circles, Isis, Pelican) and mastered Will Yip (Caspian, Circa Survive). It comprises five powerful instrumental pieces that explore themes of resilience and self-discovery.

Main songwriter Eric Kusanagi explains, “We wanted to hold ourselves to a very high standard, so to sonically achieve our goals, we enlisted the help of Mario, Matt, and Will. Mario was essentially another member of the band in the studio [and] they all brought their ideas to the table to help us achieve something greater than just recording a band in a room.”

Watch the video for Doom Moon below.