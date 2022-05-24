Hiroe premiere video for the brooding The Approach

Philadelphia-based post-rock quintet Hiroe (apparently pronounced ‘hero-way’) have premiered their new video for The Approach, which you can watch below. The sing is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Wrought, which will be released through Pelagic Records on July 8.

"The idea behind The Approach was simply to convey feelings and emotions in musical form, that many of us were struggling with during the pandemic; what is this new world? What do we do? How do we get beyond this? Quite literally, how do we approach this?," the band explain.

“I personally felt lost when the whole world shut down," adds singer Eric Kusanagi. "There wasn’t a roadmap or handbook on how to manage emotions in such an unprecedented situation.”

Wrought has been recorded by Mario Quintero (Spotlights), mixed by Matt Bayles (Caspian, Mono, Russian Circles, Isis, Pelican) and mastered Will Yip (Caspian, Circa Survive).

“Mario was essentially another member of the band in the studio,“ continues Kusanagi. “They all brought their ideas to the table to help us achieve something greater than just recording a band in a room.”

You can see the artwork and tracklisting for Wrought below.

Pre-order Wrought.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

Hiroe: Wrought

1. Irusu

2. The Approach

3. Everything Is Fine

4. Black Mountain

5. Doom Moon