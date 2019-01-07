High On Fire cancel tour due to 'medical emergency'

High On Fire have announced they've been forced to cancel their 2019 Electric Messiah tour dates due to a "medical emergency".

The announcement follows the cancellation of the Speed Of The Wizard tour, which was called off at the end of 2018 after vocalist and guitarist Matt Pike – also the guitarist for legendary stoner metallers Sleep – underwent a partial amputation of his toe. Pike has revealed that he's now at risk of losing his big toe, too, and has had to drop out of all touring commitments as a result.

In a statement about the cancellation, Pike says: "To my brothers, my crew, and anyone else this affects. I do apologise for the inconvenience of this cancelation. I feel as though I’m explaining lightning striking twice. I wanted nothing more in the world to play these songs live, nor ever cancel something I say I’m gonna do.

“I am a warrior for our art, and have endured some painful things to what we do. The timing and repeating nature of this is my nightmare and almost impossible. Nevertheless, to save yet another toe, my big one, I have been grounded by circumstances out of my control. I will have more of a medical report to come but right now I’m at great risk of losing it, and/or a bigger portion of my foot due to Diabetes. Which I have been managing very well.”

“It just shows how this disease can affect our lives. Please forgive me, and if you know anything about me, you know this is not like me. We will be back!”

Refunds for tickets are available through point of purchase.