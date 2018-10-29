High On Fire’s Matt Pike needs to have toe partially amputated

High On Fire have been forced to cancel their upcoming touring commitments after a medical emergency involving vocalist and guitarist Matt Pike.

The band were due to hit the road on the Speed Of The Wizard tour with co-headliners Municipal Waste. But a message on High On Fire’s Facebook page this afternoon reports that Pike has to have a partial amputation of one of his toes and, as a result, they're off the tour.

The message reads: “High On Fire will not participate in the 2018 Speed Of The Wizard tour. The band had planned on co-headlining with Municipal Waste. The band has provided a statement:

“Matt has a medical emergency culminating in the partial amputation of one of his toes. The scheduling of this procedure is immediate and the recovery time will overlap our intended tour with Municipal Waste.

“We will unfortunately be unable to participate in this tour but will be back stronger than ever in 2019!”

The tour, which also features Toxic Holocaust and Haunt will go ahead as planned.

High On Fire released their latest studio album Electric Messiah earlier this month vie eOne Music.