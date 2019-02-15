Hexvessel premiere video for new single Changeling with Prog

Anglo Finnish proggers Hexvessel premiere their brand new promo video for their new single Changeling with Prog. You can watch the video below.

"The song is about change, be it growing up from childhood to adulthood or hearing the call of a vocation you feel compelled to undertake," mainman Mat McNerney tells Prog. "As with Hexvessel’s music, it is a story of our personal spiritual journey. Son. Metamorphosis in the knowledge that, in the spirit of Kinky Friedman’s “find what you love and let it kill you,” there may never be a way back. Irreversible transformation.

"I think that's kind of my interpretation of Metsänpeitto (which literally means "covered by the forest"), the Finnish folklore phenomenon, where people went missing in the forest for unexplained reasons. Once the call of the forest gets in your blood, you never truly belong to the man-made world again, and you're never coming back. Eventually the forest draws you back home. This same myth, in various forms, also exists in Irish folklore with “changeling children” for example, who were switched by the fairies in infancy.

"The mythology of my upbringing, and of the country I have settled in, converging together into our "wyrd-folk" story. We are also especially honoured to have our dear brother Neige from Alcest on guest vocals and Dirk Chapman on flute for this song."

Hexvessel will play London's St. John On Bethnal Green next Friday, February 22.