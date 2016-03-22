Hexvessel in When I Am Dead video

Hexvessel are debuting the video for their track When I Am Dead with TeamRock.

The song features on the Finnish psych-folk outfit’s latest album When We Are Death, which was released in January via Century Media.

Singer and guitarist Mat McNerney tells TeamRock: “Nature prevails. We never die, we just change our form. We’re billion year old carbon on a journey through space on an ancient rock.

“As we leave our beloved Finland, heading out into Europe on tour, this video represents our view of the universe and our strong connection to the cycle of life and death. It’s an existential question that only the forest can answer.

“You must go on a journey into space to know this. Where will you be when I am dead?”

They previously released a video for Cosmic Truth.

Hexvessel launch their European tour in support of the album today in Denmark.

Hexvessel 2016 European tour

Mar 22: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Mar 24: Cologne Underground, Germany

Mar 25: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany

Mar 26: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 27: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 29: Poznan Minoga, Poland

Mar 30: Prague Cross Club, Czech Republic

Apr 01: Budapest A38, Hungary

Apr 02: Cluj Napoca Shelter, Romania

Apr 03: Bucharest Control, Romania

Apr 06: Ljubljana Channel Zero, Slovenia

Apr 07: Stuttgart 1210, Germany

Apr 08: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany

Apr 10: Antwerp Het Bos, Belgium

Apr 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Apr 12: London 100 Club, UK

Apr 13: Brighton The Prince Albert, UK