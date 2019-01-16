Here’s the story of Metallica’s new Enter Night beer

Earlier this week, Metallica announced the release of their new beer – the Enter Night Pilsner.

The brew is a collaboration between the band and Stone Brewing, with the beer previously only available at some of Metallica’s shows in North America.

It’s now set to be rolled out across Europe, Australia and China – and a video showing how the collaboration came together has been released by the brewery.

The 10-minute mini-documentary also shows the launch of the beer in the US, with co-founders Greg Koch and Steve Wagner meeting Metallica backstage and trying out the brew.

Koch and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich also give fans in Minneapolis a surprise by asking them what they thought of Enter Night, before later footage shows bassist Robert Trujillo trying the pilsner at Ulrich’s house.

Check out the video below.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ulrich said: “The amount of ideals and outlooks that Metallica and Stone Brewing share are endless. I’m always blown away about how similar our paths forward have been.

“Our view of the worlds that we each inhabit, of creativity and process, and sense of place in relation to our peers and ‘The Man’ are almost identical. This collaboration is beyond effortless and pure, and we can’t wait to share this incredible beverage with everyone out there."

Koch added: “I remember seeing Metallica on the cover of a magazine just after the Black Album was released. On the cover was a quote that resonated with me to this day: ‘Metallica didn’t go to number one, number one came to them.’

“I loved what that meant. Do it your way and never compromise your art. If you’re great at what you do people will come. I view that simple quote as one of the founding philosophical elements of Stone Brewing.”

Metallica will return to the UK and Europe on the next leg of their WorldWired tour from May, while fans can vote for the best Metallica song of all time in our new online poll. Look out for the final results in the coming weeks.

The band will also launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms.

(Image: © Metallica.com)

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany