Metallica brew up a storm with new Enter Night beer

Last year, Metallica teamed up with renowned distiller Dave Pickerell to launch Blackened, a blended American whiskey named after the opening track from 1988’s …And Justice For All album.
While bottles are only currently available in North America, it’s been well received by whiskey aficionados and hopes are high that the liquor will make its way to the rest of the world soon.
But Metallica haven’t been resting on their laurels and, in conjunction with Stone Brewing’s Arrogant Consortia, they've come up with the Enter Night Pilsner.
The band say in a statement: “If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighbourhoods.
“Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond!”
The statement continues: “Stone Brewing is the perfect partner for us with endless commonalities in our ideals, outlooks, and paths forward. Our views of the worlds that we each inhabit, of creativity and process, and of sense of place in relation to our peers and “The Man” are almost identical.
“This collaboration is beyond effortless and pure, and we can’t wait to share this incredible beverage with everyone out there.
“In conjunction with the leadership of Stone, we have participated throughout every step alongside their talented brewing team. From our HQ outside of San Francisco to Stone’s brewery and HQ in San Diego to many beers backstage at shows, the spirit of collaboration was powerful.”
Fans looking to pick up a can or two can find their nearest stockist using the Arrogant Consortia beer finder.
Shortly after the launch of Blackened, Pickerell died suddenly at the age of 62, with Metallica issuing a statement to say he was “an extraordinarily smart, extraordinarily creative, and extraordinarily passionate life force, and the mark he left on the world of whiskey and distilled beverages is far larger than mere words could accurately reflect.”
Metallica will return to the UK and Europe on the next leg of their WorldWired tour from May, while fans can vote for the best Metallica song of all time in our new online poll. Look out for the final results in the coming weeks.
The band will also launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany