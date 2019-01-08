Watch Metallica perform country-inspired acoustic version of The Four Horsemen

Metallica have shared a video of them performing a rare acoustic version of their classic track The Four Horsemen.
It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, which was recorded in early November, with the event organised in aid of their All Within My Hands Foundation.
The track originally appeared on Metallica’s debut album Kill ‘Em All in 1983, with the new version carrying a distinctly country vibe.
Check it out below.
On the same night that the band played the San Francisco venue, they held an auction to raise money for the charity and raised $1.3 million. That money will be split between Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.
Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic will be released on February 1 on limited edition 140g coloured vinyl through independent record stores and via streaming and digital platforms. Proceeds from sales will also go towards the band’s charity.
Meanwhile, fans now have the chance to vote for the best Metallica song of all time. We’re running an online poll to find out what you think is their best track. Look out for the final results in the coming weeks.
Metallica will return to the UK and Europe on the next leg of their WorldWired tour from May.
Metallica: Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic
Side A
1. Disposable Heroes
2. When A Blind Man Cries
3. The Unforgiven
Side B
1. Please Don’t Judas Me
2. Turn the Page
Side C
1. Bleeding Me
2. Veteran Of The Psychic Wars
3. Nothing Else Matters
Side D
1. All Within My Hands
2. Enter Sandman
3. The Four Horsemen
4. Hardwired
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany