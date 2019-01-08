Watch Metallica perform country-inspired acoustic version of The Four Horsemen

Metallica have shared a video of them performing a rare acoustic version of their classic track The Four Horsemen.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic, which was recorded in early November, with the event organised in aid of their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The track originally appeared on Metallica’s debut album Kill ‘Em All in 1983, with the new version carrying a distinctly country vibe.

Check it out below.

On the same night that the band played the San Francisco venue, they held an auction to raise money for the charity and raised $1.3 million. That money will be split between Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic will be released on February 1 on limited edition 140g coloured vinyl through independent record stores and via streaming and digital platforms. Proceeds from sales will also go towards the band’s charity.

Meanwhile, fans now have the chance to vote for the best Metallica song of all time. We’re running an online poll to find out what you think is their best track. Look out for the final results in the coming weeks.

Metallica will return to the UK and Europe on the next leg of their WorldWired tour from May.

Metallica: Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic

Side A

1. Disposable Heroes

2. When A Blind Man Cries

3. The Unforgiven

Side B

1. Please Don’t Judas Me

2. Turn the Page

Side C

1. Bleeding Me

2. Veteran Of The Psychic Wars

3. Nothing Else Matters

Side D

1. All Within My Hands

2. Enter Sandman

3. The Four Horsemen

4. Hardwired

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany