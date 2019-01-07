Vote for the best Metallica song of all time

It's fair to say that when it comes to back catalogues, Metallica's is up there with the best of them when it comes to whipping up musical division, split opinion and frenzied debate. But one truth that most everyone can agree on is that it is a back catalogue packed to the brim with some of the world's best hard-rocking bangers.

Ever found yourself slamming your pint glass down whilst loudly asserting that The View is, in fact, the unsung gem of the Metallica collection? Or is Frantic the one track you think it's time got a bit more respect? Then this is the poll for you – whatever your preference, we want to hear from you.

We've listed each of Metallica's recorded songs below, including covers and obscurities, but should we have missed something you feel deserves its dues, there's also a field to add your own suggestions. Make sure to check back, as we'll be announcing a winner in the coming weeks.